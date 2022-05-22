Sonic Frontiers: Sega "Working Hard" to Improve the Game's Quality Ahead of Launch

✖

Following the theatrical success of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, fans of Sega's blue blur are curious to see if his next big video game will be equally successful. Sonic Frontiers is slated to release later this year, and Sega seems well aware of the anticipation. During a Q&A session following Sega Sammy's fiscal year results, the company was asked about Sonic Frontiers, and whether the game's scores on Metacritic are a concern. Sega revealed that it does have "internal targets" in terms of review scores, and that the company is working hard on the game's quality.

"We have set internal targets, as the correlation between the scores of external evaluation organizations and sales is high in Europe and the North America. If the game gets a high score, it can become a must-buy game, and possibly generate synergy with sales, so we are currently working hard to improve the quality of the game toward its sales for the holiday season."

It's important to remember that a game's quality is subjective, and not every player is going to agree with the critical consensus. In the case of Sonic, the character has appeared in plenty of games that have gotten lower review scores, despite strong feedback from the fanbase. Of course, fans and critics alike were less than pleased with 2017's Sonic Forces, so it's easy to see why Sega is being cautious with Sonic Frontiers. In fact, the game was slated to release in 2021, but it was pushed back so Sega could "brush up the quality."

The release of Sonic Origins next month should help tide players over in the meantime, and there are plenty of other great Sonic games available on modern consoles. Hopefully, Sonic Frontiers will end the year on a strong note when it releases on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out our coverage of all things Sonic right here.

Are you looking forward to Sonic Frontiers? Do you think the game will get good review scores? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!