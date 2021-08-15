Sonic the Hedgehog Fans are Celebrating One of the Best Games in the Series
On August 15th, 2017, Sega released Sonic Mania, a 2D game that took the blue blur back to his Genesis roots. Lead developer Christian "Taxman" Whitehead started out making Sonic the Hedgehog fan games, but Sonic Mania gave him a chance to create an original game in an official capacity. The resulting game is one of Sonic's very best ever, and a true high point for the series. Sonic fans took to social media to share their love for the game, and some of their favorite moments. Unfortunately, Sega has yet to announce a sequel, but hopefully the game will receive a follow-up, eventually!
Are you a fan of Sonic Mania? Do you think the game is overdue for a sequel? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the fourth anniversary of Sonic Mania!
Many consider if one of the best Sonic games.
prevnext
Sonic Mania turns 4 today! It's one of the best Sonic games period. pic.twitter.com/6wRplqv1CZ— 👑 King Mo 👑 (@MoTheKing2) August 15, 2021
Sonic Mania holds a special place in the hearts of fans.
prevnext
So Sonic Mania turned 4 years today and thinking about it / rewatching the original trailer and opening animation has literally made me start crying— Tonuha! Commissions Closed (@_Tonuha) August 15, 2021
Wait until you hear how old the first Sonic is!
prevnext
WHAT DO YOU MEAN SONIC MANIA IS 4 YEARS OLD— vibes (@v1besunofficial) August 15, 2021
That level design is top-notch.
prevnext
Sonic Mania literally has the best level design in any 2D Sonic game— fengish | Bowser lover (@feng_cacomelon) August 15, 2021
They took the level design philosophy from S3K and improved a ton upon it and that's what I love about Mania so much
I need to replay this game again haha
Gotta love the animation.
prevnext
ayeeee Sonic Mania turns 4! happy birthday to the goat! pic.twitter.com/pvvy6c5vWa— co m on twiter (@Comontwiter) August 15, 2021
It all started thanks to Sonic fan games...
prevnext
i dont think sonic mania would be possible if it werent for the ongoing incredible community for sonic fangames. the quality of games ive seen from loving fans is unparalleled. we may argue a lot, but i think at the end of the day we know exactly what we want out of sonic.— Elijah (@WispyTopHat) August 15, 2021
...and the results speak for themselves.
prevnext
Sonic Mania is one of the best NEW Sonic the Hedgehog games of all time. By the fans, for the fans— Gayforbillie (@Paulson_Danvers) August 15, 2021
Sega, where's our sequel?
prev
Sonic Mania 2 would literally PRINT money for SEGA. How come we haven't heard a peep on a sequel yet? It's been 4 years.— Ro (@notrodolis) August 15, 2021