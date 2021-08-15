Sonic the Hedgehog Fans are Celebrating One of the Best Games in the Series

By Marc Deschamps

On August 15th, 2017, Sega released Sonic Mania, a 2D game that took the blue blur back to his Genesis roots. Lead developer Christian "Taxman" Whitehead started out making Sonic the Hedgehog fan games, but Sonic Mania gave him a chance to create an original game in an official capacity. The resulting game is one of Sonic's very best ever, and a true high point for the series. Sonic fans took to social media to share their love for the game, and some of their favorite moments. Unfortunately, Sega has yet to announce a sequel, but hopefully the game will receive a follow-up, eventually!

Many consider if one of the best Sonic games.

Sonic Mania holds a special place in the hearts of fans.

Wait until you hear how old the first Sonic is!

That level design is top-notch.

Gotta love the animation.

It all started thanks to Sonic fan games...

...and the results speak for themselves.

Sega, where's our sequel?

