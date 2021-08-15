Sonic the Hedgehog Fans are Celebrating One of the Best Games in the Series

On August 15th, 2017, Sega released Sonic Mania, a 2D game that took the blue blur back to his Genesis roots. Lead developer Christian "Taxman" Whitehead started out making Sonic the Hedgehog fan games, but Sonic Mania gave him a chance to create an original game in an official capacity. The resulting game is one of Sonic's very best ever, and a true high point for the series. Sonic fans took to social media to share their love for the game, and some of their favorite moments. Unfortunately, Sega has yet to announce a sequel, but hopefully the game will receive a follow-up, eventually!

Are you a fan of Sonic Mania? Do you think the game is overdue for a sequel? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the fourth anniversary of Sonic Mania!