Sonic Origins Reveals New Gameplay Footage

Sonic Origins is set to release next month, and Sega has dropped a new gameplay trailer ahead of its debut. The collection predominantly features content that released on Sega Genesis and Sega CD, but the new trailer shows off some of the ways these games will differ from their original releases. Notably, we can see how players will be able to choose between Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, the implementation of Sonic Mania's Drop Dash move, and the inclusion of the Hidden Palace Zone cut from the Genesis version of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. All of these extras could make this the definitive way to play these games!

The new gameplay trailer for Sonic Origins can be found embedded below.

For those unfamiliar with Sonic Origins, the upcoming collection will offer four of the character's earliest games: Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. While these four games have been ported to countless platforms in a number of different collections, Sonic Origins is offering both traditional takes on the games (which adhere strictly to the original versions), while also offering an Anniversary mode, with newer enhancements. If Sega sticks the landing, Sonic Origins could be the definitive option for fans of the classic Sonic the Hedgehog games.

That said, it will be interesting to see how fans react to Sonic Origins when it releases! There's a lot of anticipation surrounding the collection, but fans have some notable issues with how Sega is handling the release. At this time, there is no planned physical version of the collection, and some fans have been put off by the way Sega is offering different tiered versions and DLC. Hopefully, Sonic Origins will end up being something that fans old and new can appreciate!

Sonic Origins is set to release June 23rd on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

