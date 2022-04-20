Sonic Origins Fans Aren’t Happy About The Game’s DLC

Today, Sega finally pulled back the curtain on Sonic Origins, offering a wealth of new details about the collection, as well as a release date. The compilation is looking like a must-own for Sonic the Hedgehog fans, but some are less than happy with the game’s pricing structure. When the collection debuts in June, the Standard Edition will retail for $39.99, which doesn’t include much in the way of extras. Sega released a chart revealing additional options that are locked behind pre-orders and packs. It seems like a lot for a collection of older games!
It’s worth noting that everything seems to be included in the Digital Deluxe version of Sonic Origins, which costs just $5 more than the Standard Edition. It’s not much more than the Standard release, and it seems well worth it, but fans are understandably confused by the whole thing. As some have pointed out, it would have made far more sense for Sega to have included everything in the Standard release and charged $5 more. Instead, the pricing structure is confusing and messy. Fans are also disappointed that there is currently no physical option, either.
