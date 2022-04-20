Sonic Origins Fans Aren’t Happy About The Game’s DLC

Today, Sega finally pulled back the curtain on Sonic Origins, offering a wealth of new details about the collection, as well as a release date. The compilation is looking like a must-own for Sonic the Hedgehog fans, but some are less than happy with the game’s pricing structure. When the collection debuts in June, the Standard Edition will retail for $39.99, which doesn’t include much in the way of extras. Sega released a chart revealing additional options that are locked behind pre-orders and packs. It seems like a lot for a collection of older games!

It’s worth noting that everything seems to be included in the Digital Deluxe version of Sonic Origins, which costs just $5 more than the Standard Edition. It’s not much more than the Standard release, and it seems well worth it, but fans are understandably confused by the whole thing. As some have pointed out, it would have made far more sense for Sega to have included everything in the Standard release and charged $5 more. Instead, the pricing structure is confusing and messy. Fans are also disappointed that there is currently no physical option, either.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Sonic Origins!

It shouldn’t be this complicated!

the Sonic Origins thing was looking super sick and then capitalism happened, now I'm just confused pic.twitter.com/b1eJ9BPcSN — Nitos (@Nitos_n) April 20, 2022

There was definitely a better way to handle it.

man I was excited when that sonic origins trailer dropped and everything else I've learned about this release has deflated my excitement



sega, just have a normal rerelease of your sonic games for ONCE — Storm 🇵🇸 (@commierider) April 20, 2022

Fans like having the option of physical.

Wait so I don't understand…. Is Sonic Origins only going to be a digital thing? I was already seeing myself caressing my physical copy 🙁 — Giacomo Boni (@giacomobonus) April 20, 2022

It’s been an interesting day, for sure!

Between Sonic Origins and the PlayStation ads thing I’ve lost so much hope for video games today — Ellie (silly) 🩷🏳️‍⚧️🩷 (@Ghost_Burger) April 20, 2022

Paying extra is fun!

https://twitter.com/DogLadyHeather/status/1516859592122433536

Some think the $40 standard price is steep, too.

Weird pricing tiers, day one dlc, no fun little extra games, a forty dollar punch to my college-going wallet.

Sonic Origins just makes my tummy sad. — Fancy Ferb (@FancyFerb) April 20, 2022

Some of those games are pretty cheap elsewhere.

40$ for four 30 year old games(one of which you can buy for less than 5$ on Steam), with nothing but widescreen and some new UI….



Sonic Origins is a scam lmao.

Day 1 DLC too, absolutely wild. — 🎶 Mellow🍓 MOVED TO @soothingMel0dy (@soothingMel0dyX) April 20, 2022

Well, there are other games!