Sonic the Hedgehog Speeds to Excellent CinemaScore Grade

There was a lot of handwringing over Sonic The Hedgehog before its release, and now the film is an absolute hit with audiences and critics. CinemaScore has released its rating for the film and it stands at an impressive A ranking. Even more surprising is the fact that sonic is hanging out with a certified fresh ranking on Rotten Tomatoes. Things are looking good for the Blue Blur after things started out shaky when the trailer initially released. People were in turn confused or horrified by the character’s appearance and the backlash led the studio to completely re-do the hedgehog’s look. In fact, the movie’s director, Jeff Fowler, said just last week that he was nervous about the public response to the new design.

“I think it had been about five months that had passed since the first trailer. We had worked very hard on our updates to the character. It was definitely a little bit of like, ‘Oh man, what happens if they don’t like this?’” the director told Digital Spy. “But really, everyone that saw it internally as I was working on the film, just responded so positively. It really felt like, once we shared it with the fans, they would really embrace it and be excited about it.”

In the film, Sonic is kind of a lonely figure as he tries to keep himself out of the spotlight. The director made no mistake to try and connect with audience on that level and channel their love for the character.

“As great as it is for him to have his powers, it just felt really interesting to then have the other side of that where his powers are also what are forcing him to live in this very isolated way, outside of this small town of Green Hill,” Fowler continued. “And for that to actually create a little bit of a challenge for him to overcome emotionally. That just felt like a really great place to start.”

It turns out that those hunches about where to start were correct. After all that early turmoil, families seem to be loving their time with the bright blue mascot character. Sonic the Hedgehog is in theaters right now.