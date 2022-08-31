Sons of the Forest Delayed to 2023

Sons Of The Forest, the sequel to The Forest from Endnight Games, has been delayed once more. Originally scheduled to release on May 20th of this year, the game that was previously delayed to October 2022 has now been pushed back to February 23, 2023. Endnight Games confirmed the delay this week in social posts and said that the extra time will be spent polishing the title as the developer makes good on the scope of the new game.

The latest on Sons Of The Forest can be seen below courtesy of the Endnight Games Twitter account which infrequently shares updates on the new game. While any delay of Sons Of The Forest is bad news for those looking forward to the sequel, there were at least two positives from the tweet. Endnight Games said this game will be delayed "one last time," and even though things can always change, that sure makes it seem like the studio's confident in the February 2023 release date. Players also got a snippet of gameplay footage with a brief compilation of different creepy scenes allotting for just over 10 seconds of footage similar to some of the teases we've seen previously.

Hey Everyone,



Due to the scope of our new game Sons Of The Forest, it has been hard to pinpoint an exact release date, and today we have to delay one last time.



Giving us time to complete the polish we feel is needed, we will release Feb 23, 2023, priced at $29.99USD. pic.twitter.com/9SmeLelmj6 — Endnight Games (@EndNightGame) August 31, 2022

We also now know how much the game will cost when it releases in February. It'll cost $29.99 which is more than The Forest sold for before and after launch, but it's still considerably less than what you'd pay for a new AAA release these days. The Forest first launched in early access for $14.99 and later sold at $19.99 when it made its full debut, for comparison.

Considering how the game has been one of the most wishlisted titles on Steam for a while now, it's safe to say plenty of people are indeed looking forward to this new game. Based on what's been seen so far, it looks poised to capitalize on the creepiness of The Forest with solo or co-op gameplay supported once more.

The Steam page that went live for the game not long ago offered more details on its story as well as its touted features.

"Sent to find a missing billionaire on a remote island, you find yourself in a cannibal-infested hellscape," a preview of the game said. "Craft, build, and struggle to survive, alone or with friends, in this terrifying new open-world survival horror simulator."

Sons Of The Forest will release on the PC platform on February 23, 2023.