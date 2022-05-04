Sons of the Forest Steam Page Goes Live With New Details

✖

Sons of the Forest may not be coming out this month like it was originally supposed to, but that doesn't mean those looking forward to it are totally without info and teases about the new game. Endnight Games, the studio which developed The Forest and is now working on the sequel, announced this week that the Steam page for the game had gone live. It contains a one-stop look at the game and the various media released for it so far as well as some new details about its story.

A link to that Steam page was shared by Endnight for those interested in the follow-up to The Forest which will officially turn that game into a series. If you've been keeping up with the trailers released for the game in the past, you'll find those there alongside some screenshots from Sons of the Forest, too, to show what you might've missed, if anything.

Hey Everyone,



Our Sons Of The Forest Steam store page is now live for our October release.



The team at endnighthttps://t.co/2BjsLQA48T — Endnight Games (@EndNightGame) May 4, 2022

You likely haven't missed much, however, simply because not much about the game has been shown off. Updates on the game have been sporadic from Endnight Games with the most recent trailer dropping in November 2021 and the next big update coming several months afterwards in March. It was then that Endnight Games announced Sons of the Forest would not hit its May release date and that the game would instead release in October 2022.

Neither that delay nor anything else really about the new game is listed on the site for Endnight Games which is exactly those looking forward to it are happy to receive any scraps of info like the ones found on the game's Steam page. It sets up the story, for example, which involves players being tasked with finding a missing millionaire on the island that's unsurprisingly wrought with danger.

"Sent to find a missing billionaire on a remote island, you find yourself in a cannibal-infested hellscape," a preview of the new game said. "Craft, build, and struggle to survive, alone or with friends, in this terrifying new open-world survival horror simulator."

Beyond that, a rundown of the game's main features should look familiar to those who've played The Forest. The game features "no NPCs barking orders at you" to give players more agency and different mutated creatures you'll face while building and crafting your way through the game. It features co-op once more but can also be played solo should you choose to do so.

Sons of the Forest is scheduled to release in October 2022.