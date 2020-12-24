Sons of the Forest Gets New Gameplay Trailer, Release Window

Sons of the Forest developer Endnight Games has released a new trailer for the upcoming video game sequel that shows off a bunch of new gameplay as well as confirming the release window. As of right now, the sequel to The Forest is set to release next year, 2021. The video game was first announced at The Game Awards 2019, but the developer has essentially been silent for all of 2020. Until now.

The Forest, if you are somehow not familiar, is essentially an open world, first-person survival horror video game. Sons of the Forest seems to be very similar in terms of structure, if not content. The basic premise of the title was to build a base and explore during the day in order to then defend said base during the night either alone or with other players. While the trailer makes the sequel seem familiar to this, it would appear that the horror has been ratcheted up a notch.

Hey Everyone, Today we are debuting our next trailer for ‘Sons Of The Forest’ Everything you will see is recorded in real-time from our latest build.https://t.co/KNG1mTtVe4 The team at Endnight — Endnight Games (@EndNightGame) December 23, 2020

Sons of the Forest is, as noted above, expected to launch in 2021. As for when next year, that is currently anybody's guess. Platforms have not been explicitly announced for the upcoming sequel, but given that The Forest launched for both PC and PlayStation 4, it seems like a good bet that it might end up on at least both of those platforms.

