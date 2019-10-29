Sony Trademarks PS6 and More PlayStation Consoles

Sony has gone ahead and staked out its claim for the next few generations of its PlayStation console according to some trademarks which were recently filed. The creators of the PlayStation filed trademarks for five different terms that serve as the abbreviations for different consoles. Those trademarks include the terms PS6, PS7, PS8, PS9, and PS10 which are all perfectly in line with how consoles have been addressed in the past.

Trademarks for the next few generations of the PlayStation family were noticed by Piercesword (via Gematsu) after they were filed by Sony. Those trademarks didn’t provide any other noteworthy details besides the fact that we now know for sure the next five generations of the PlayStation beyond the PlayStation 5 are at least being considered.

If you’re familiar with how these trademarks usually work regarding video games and related products, you’ll know that these terms being trademarked doesn’t mean that Sony’s actively working on these future consoles right now. Rather, it’s more of a way to secure the names ahead of time so that they don’t have to worry about losing them to someone else whenever the time comes to slap a name on a new PlayStation. Sony has historically abbreviated “PlayStation” and affixed a number to the end of it to denote which console is which in the past, but that also doesn’t mean that the trend won’t change in the future.

Much closer than the official reveal of any of those consoles attached to those terms though is the release of the PlayStation 5 which is expected to release in 2020. The console has backwards compatibility for sure, but just how backwards compatible it’ll be with games beyond the PlayStation 4 remains to be seen. It also seems as though it will have some sort of voice assistant that’ll assist players in-game, though Sony isn’t saying for sure yet whether that’s accurate or not.

A lot of the talk about the PlayStation 5 as of late has been focused on those elusive devkits that have apparently been popping up online in the hands of game developers. Some renders have shown what they might look like and an image of one of them might have actually been revealed, but there’s of course no guarantee that the devkit will represent the final product.

Sony will release the PlayStation 5 at some point in 2020.