New Rocket Racing Leak Seems to Confirm Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean Rumors

Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3 is kicking off later this week with a ton of new content for players to dive into. Thus far, the developers at Epic Games have already confirmed the rumored Fallout crossover is officially happening, but there have been several other leaks over the last few weeks. While Epic is keeping its lips sealed, a new leak from the Rocket Racing mode in Fortnite might confirm a major collaboration for next season. If this proves to be true, Fortnite fans should see the rumored Pirates of the Caribbean drop into the battle royale very soon.

Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean Confirmed by Rocket Racing Leak

This leak comes from Hypex and Krowe moh on Twitter. Hypex, in particular, has built up a solid reputation as a leaker over the years. You'll still want to take this with a massive grain of salt, but Hypex doesn't generally post leaks and rumors without a solid source.

Essentially, the leakers have spotted a new map scheduled to drop in Rocket Racing next season. The map is called "Pirate Adventure." Partner that up with the recent rumors about an upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean and you can see why most players think this is a big hint about POTC finally making its way to Fortnite soon.

However, it's important to remember that there have also been leaks about One Piece content coming to Fortnite shortly. For those unfamiliar with the manga/anime, it's also set in the world of pirates, so it's certainly possible that either property could be what's being teased by the new Rocket Racing map. Fortunately, we don't have to wait too much longer to find out exactly what Epic is planning.

Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3 Release Date



As mentioned, Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3 is set to start later this week. More specifically, the season kicks off on May 24th. Of course, veteran Fortnite fans will know that new seasonal updates are never an exact science. Once maintenance time starts in the early morning of May 24th, players will need to wait several hours before the new season is available to play. Usually, downtime is around 10 hours, but it has been extended up to 16 hours several times. Either way, you should be able to hop in by nighttime on May 24th.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, mobile, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.