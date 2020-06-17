Sony Reveals How Gran Turismo 7 Makes Use of PS5's New Features

Sony has revealed one of the ways that Gran Turismo 7 makes use of PS5’s new features. Simon Rutter, the company’s Europe EVP, weighed in on how the console’s new features would be used by the long-running series. He told The Guardian that games will be more immersive with the new hardware. Things like sound design are being considered in new ways that may shock long-time players. Fans of the Turismo series have seen a bunch of graphical leaps in their time. So, it’s going to have to be gameplay and technical nods that carry the day for a new title. (Although, it is worth mentioning that a bunch of years have passed since the last installment. Because of that fact, the people are hungry for a new Gran Turismo.)

“Gran Turismo 7 is going to benefit from almost every single technological enhancement that we have in PlayStation 5,” Rutter asserts. “The loading times will be next to nothing compared to what they have been in the past. Sitting in the cockpit, the 3D audio allows you to hear the thunderous roar of a Ferrari behind you or in front of you, and you can recognize the difference between that and the engine noise of a Maserati.”

He continued, “Driving the car using the DualSense controller, you’ll have a different feeling in your hands from the smooth undulating tarmac of a racetrack, compared to the gritty sensation on a gravel track. Pressing a soft accelerator will feel very different than pressing on a stiff brake pedal or gear paddle.”

Earlier in the interview, Rutter also reiterated the company’s dedication to exclusive games. During the PS5 event, some of the biggest crowd-pleasers were things like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon: Forbidden West. That's a huge advantage going forward.

“[Sony exclusive games are] hugely important. More important, I think, than they’ve ever been. Through their proximity to the system’s designers, PlayStation’s studios are able to really extract the most out of the system performance and that’s a really valuable attribute for a platform holder to have,” Rutter explained. “[PlayStation] can rely on a studio network that can really show off the innovations that we’re trying to put across … when the exclusives are as powerful as Marvel’s Spider-Man or Horizon, they are important games that people want to play.”

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.