✖

Did PlayStation just accidentally reveal an unannounced PS5 exclusive? Today, the official PlayStation Brazil Twitter account ran a poll asking its followers what games it prefers to kick back and play on the living room sofa with other people. The games featured in the poll are FIFA 20, Knack II, Just Dance 2020, and Gran Turismo 7. The former three games are obviously popular titles currently playable on PS4. However, at the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a new Gran Turismo game, though there have been rumors suggesting Gran Turismo 7 is in development exclusively for PS5 and may even be a launch game.

What makes this even more interesting is the fact that it comes a day after Next Level Racing, a manufacturer that makes professional racing cockpits and that has worked with PlayStation in the past as a collaborator, shared an Instagram post asking its followers what 2020 racing game they are looking forward to the most. Featured in the post were logos for upcoming racing games, and one of these logos was a Gran Turismo 7 logo. The manufacturer has since come out and stated that this was not an official confirmation, and that the logo is fake. According to the company, it has no knowledge of a new Gran Turismo game, however, many PlayStation fans are unexpectedly doubtful about this claim.

As you would expect, like the Next Level Racing Instagram post, this tweet from PlayStation Brazil has since been deleted and replaced with a new tweet that says Gran Turismo Sport (the latest release in the series) rather than Gran Turismo 7. In other words, the tweet was obviously a mistake.

For now, there's no official word on Gran Turismo 7. That said, at this point, it's looking increasingly likely that Gran Turismo 7 is not only in development, but that it's one of the PS5's big launch games.

The PlayStation 5 is currently scheduled to release sometime this holiday season. For the latest on the Sony console, and everything related to it, see the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.