Sony Confirms It Will No Longer Provide PlayStation Game Codes to Retailers

Sony has confirmed that it will no longer provide codes for digital PlayStation 4 games to be sold through retailers like GameStop and other stores. Consumers will still have some options when it comes to buying digital PlayStation products in these types of stores, but effective on April 1st, the only way to buy full, digital Play Station games will be by purchasing them through Sony‘s PlayStation Network store. The confirmation of this comes after earlier talks about the suspected policy change when a memo was sent to GameStop stores to inform them of the loss of digital game codes.

Twitter user and deal spotter Wario64 shared an image of an internal GameStop memo several days ago that first presented news of Sony’s apparent policy change. The memo informed GameStop stores how the change would affect them and said the change only applies to the full games, not DLC. There were some exceptions to this policy that goes into effect such as the releases of Mortal Kombat 11 and Days Gone, both of which are releasing in April.

Following those initial reports, Sony has now confirmed the policy change is real and will occur on April 1st. Eurogamer received a statement from Sony that indicated as much and said the change is being made “to continue to align key businesses globally.” It also said retailers would receive larger denominations of the PlayStation credit used to buy games through Sony’s market so that people can continue to buy the premium versions of games.

“We can confirm that as of April 1, 2019, Sony Interactive Entertainment will no longer offer full games through SIE’s Global Digital at Retail program,” Sony’s statement explained. “This decision was made in order to continue to align key businesses globally. To support full games and premium editions, SIE will introduce increased denominations at select retailers. DLC, add-ons, virtual currency, and season passes will still be available.”

These digital games can always be purchased online through the PlayStation Network’s store after the policy is adjusted, but anyone who’s got store credit built up somewhere and wants to make a purchase is advised to do so before the start of April.

