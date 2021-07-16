Space Jam: A New Legacy Contest Wants Video Game Ideas From Xbox Fans

✖

In honor of next year's release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, Xbox will be developing a new game based on the film, and Microsoft is looking for fans to submit their ideas as part of an all-new contest! From now through December 30th, fans can select what genre they'd like to see for a Space Jam game, and submit a short essay of about 500 words with their best pitch. The game will release in 2021 on Xbox Game Pass, and two lucky winners will see their concepts brought to life by the publisher. They will also receive the following perks:

Their names featured in the game credits

An exclusive winner’s bundle with signed and authenticated LeBron James memorabilia

Space Jam: A New Legacy merchandise and Nike VIP packs

A personalized Xbox Series S console

A private friends and family screening of the film

A virtual Microsoft coding workshop for their local community.

The official website for the contest has a number of pre-selected genres for players to choose between, including Action+Rhythm, Puzzle+Platformer, Action+Shooter, Adventure+Tactics, and more. Each genre has an accompanying screenshot, giving the entrant an idea of what Microsoft might have planned, but this is a really cool opportunity for players to have an impact on the game before it gets released. For those that are interested in learning more about the video game development process, the coding workshop could even help them on a path to a future career. As far as the game ideas themselves are concerned, Microsoft says "the loonier, the better!" It certainly seems like entrants will have quite a bit of creative freedom!

Released in 1996, the original Space Jam holds a special place in the hearts of a number of fans. The original film saw Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes teaming up in a basketball game against the Monstars, a team of aliens that had stolen the abilities of a number of famous NBA players of the era. This time around, the sequel unites characters like Bugs, Daffy, and Lola with Lebron James.

Contest entrants must be 14 years of age or older. Complete rules for entry can be found right here.

Are you looking forward to Space Jam: A New Legacy? Do you plan on entering the contest for the upcoming game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!