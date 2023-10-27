Spider-Man 2 Director Reveals Why Wolverine Isn't in the Game

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has many easter eggs and even some unexpected appearances, but Wolverine is not one of them. With Spider-Man 2 developer currently also working on a Wolverine game many anticipated that the latter would make some type of appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but this does not happen. And it's not because it's some type of secret that has not been discovered. It's simply not in the game. And there's a good reason for this according to creative director on Spider-Man 2, Bryan Intihar.

"There was a decision not to do it," said Intihar. while speaking to Kinda Funny. "I think I'm trying to make Spider-Man, like I'm just learning to try and how to make Spider-Man, get Spider-Man off the ground while there's another Marvel thing I'm trying to get... I think for us it's just like, 'Hey, let's just let that team cook. Let them cook. Let them make the game they want to make. And who knows what the future holds, but right now let's let them do their thing, and that game is going to be great."

Intihar added that both are in the same universe -- aka the Earth-1048 universe -- but it doesn't sound like there will be any more crossover between the two, at least not anytime soon. And to be fair, it's probably for the better. While it could provide for a cool moment, it complicates things for a series that hasn't even made its debut yet and sets up certain expectations that could burden it.

Now that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is out, PlayStation fans should start to hear more about Marvel's Wolverine soon. We haven't heard anything about the PS5 game since it was announced on September 9, 2021, nor have we heard anything about it. In fact, we have next to no details on the game. Despite this, there's reason to expect it could arrive as early as next year. If this is to happen, it will need to be revealed soon. PlayStation marketing has been reducing the time between reveal and release, but it will want a decently long campaign on a Marvel game.