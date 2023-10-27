Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Improves The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Suit in New Update

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has released a new update to improve the suit based on The Amazing Spider-Man 2 suit. Spider-Man is a character with a pretty definitive, iconic look. However, across his over 60 years of existence, that look has been iterated upon many times. Some of these are quite dramatic like the black suit, Spider-Man 2099, the Iron Spider suit, and more. Others stick to the tried and true red and blues and try to put their own spin on them. Each film series has gone to a great deal of effort to make their Spider-Man stand out with different types of fabric, placement and size of the spider symbol, how expressive the eyes appear, and much more. It's a pretty exhaustive process to make sure it stands out, but also feels familiar.

One of the most beloved iterations of the Spider-Man suit is from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Although that film has a plethora of issues, the suit has vibrant colors, eyes that are big and friendly looking, and in the film, the fabric ripples as Spidey moves through the air making it feel a bit more tangible. With that said, fans have been dying to see it in the games for quite a while and Insomniac Games granted that wish with Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The suit is unlockable fairly early on in the game and can be worn throughout the entire story if players so choose. Some fans have nitpicked various details about the suit, even before the game came out and it was seen via leaks. Insomniac has seemingly been listening to these critiques and improving its design across multiple updates to make the raised webbing stand out more, improve the color and overall texture, and more.

A new update was released today for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 that fixed a few different things, but notably improved this suit. As of right now, it's unclear if any other suits will get adjusted or if Insomniac is planning other improvements to this particular suit.

They did another update to The Amazing 2 suit, again. Making the colours more screen accurate, adding the shimmer to the red sections of the suit that I saw criticisms over. Thoughts? #PS5Share, #MarvelsSpiderMan2 pic.twitter.com/umxStg1LCN — 𝕵𝖆𝖈𝖐 𝕴𝖗𝖊𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖉 ᴀ.ᴋ.ᴀ ＶＯＲＥ  (@JackIreland_200) October 26, 2023

The developer has committed itself to improving the game with other content, however. A New Game+ mode will be added sometime in the future along with other quality of life improvements such as the ability to replay missions. It's becoming increasingly clear that Insomniac is keen to make this a really worthwhile Spider-Man experience that fans can enjoy for an extended period of time.