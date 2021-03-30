Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Update Adds New Suit

✖

A new update for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 today will add an entirely new suit to the popular video game from developer Insomniac Games called the "Advanced Tech Suit." In addition to the suit, the update includes a number of fixes -- and realistic muscle deformation for certain suits on the PS5.

Notably, this actually isn't our first indication that the Advanced Tech Suit was actually going to be something added to the Marvel video game. A wave of Funko Pops revealed in early January actually included a figure featuring this very suit. It's far from the first time that a physical figure has spoiled something that hasn't been released as of yet, and it almost certainly will not be the last.

Rolling out today, our new #MilesMoralesPS4 #MilesMoralesPS5 update adds the Advanced Tech Suit and includes various fixes. Additionally on PS5 only, the update adds realistic muscle deformation on select suits. pic.twitter.com/1nnSvgJB2P — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 30, 2021

As noted above, the Advanced Tech Suit is being added to the PS4 and PS5 video game as part of the update today. As for the video game itself, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is currently available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is available for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 itself is also available globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

