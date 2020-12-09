Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 Update Adds Ray-Tracing 60FPS Performance Mode

✖

A new update for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 5 adds an entirely new graphics mode to the title called "Performance RT." This new mode is described as "an alternate version of the 60 frames per second 'Performance' mode" with added ray-tracing that is accomplished by fiddling with "scene resolution, reflection quality, and pedestrian density."

While developer Insomniac Games has yet to officially share the release notes for the new patch, the description indicates that the seriously improved lighting and shadows come at the expense of some resolution, quality, and the number of incidental characters walking around. Given how dense the crowds in the video game can be, it's hard to imagine that folks that really want to run around at 60FPS with ray-tracing on are actually going to notice overly much.

Twitter user @ax_zer0 has shared the settings screen that shows the new option, and ComicBook.com confirmed that this it what it looks like, and you can check it out below:

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is now available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is available for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 itself is also now available globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

