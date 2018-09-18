After ‘Spider-Man’, This Is The Marvel Gaming Universe We Want

Since Spider-Man has become a raging success on PlayStation 4 since its release earlier this month, many fans are wondering, “What’s next?” Well, Insomniac Games hasn’t said, but it’s implied that a sequel could be coming, with even more content to open up his gaming universe.

But some particular fans have other ideas, wondering what would happen if Insomniac or other developers tackled heroes within this same universe, giving them their own detailed adventures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This thread over on Reddit suggests that Insomniac could possibly work its magic on the likes of Captain America, Wolverine, Iron Man and The Punisher. You can see these concept art below.

If part of it looks familiar, that’s because we featured that Iron Man artwork a few days ago, with a mock-up game screen for good measure. It does leave us wondering just what Insomniac could do with other members of the Marvel universe, although, again, nothing’s been confirmed yet.

And it doesn’t necessarily need to be limited to Insomniac’s work. Yes, they’re amazing, but there are other gaming studios out there that can pull of an awesome gaming experience surrounding particular heroes.

For instance, years ago, Raven Software and Activision produced X-Men Origins Wolverine, a God of War-esque take on the character that didn’t hold back on the carnage and the epic fights. As a result, it became a massive hit, really capturing the visceral nature of the hero and what he’s capable of with his claws.

And then there’s The Punisher, who got his due years go in an over-the-top action-fest from THQ for PlayStation 2 and Xbox. Many fans thought it was true in nature to the hero as well.

We also can’t forget Sega’s attempt to kick-start the Marvel Cinematic Universe years ago with games based on Iron Man, Thor and Captain America. Though most of them ended up being forgettable, the Captain America: Super Soldier game has become quite a collectible, mainly due to its fun gameplay and design.

So a Marvel Gaming universe can be done, and it doesn’t need to be limited to Insomniac’s work. But who knows, maybe Square Enix will finally lift the veil from what it’s doing with the Avengers license and we could see things expand in a huge way next year. Fingers crossed.

In the meantime, if you haven’t yet, you should totally check out Spider-Man. It’s available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro!