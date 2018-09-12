‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Hides ‘Iron Fist’ Easter Egg in Plain Sight

It is easy to miss things when you’re swinging around New York City as Spider-Man, but there are some Easter eggs fans just couldn’t miss. Now, another big reference has been spotted in Marvel’s Spider-Man, and it has got Netflix’s superhero series all over it.

If you have taken time in Marvel Games’ latest title to hunt for Easter eggs, there are three you have to see. Not only does Iron Fist make a roundabout appearance in the game, but his presence is joined by Daredevil and Jessica Jones.

As you can see below, fans are snapping photos of three secrets points within Marvel’s Spider-Man. Iron Fist’s Danny Rand gets a shoutout as his family’s corporation can be spotted around New York City. One of the buildings has a large Rand Corporation sign on its side, so who knows? Maybe Danny is inside his office and letting Spider-Man take care of New York City while he does some budget balancing.

The compilation image shows two other Easter eggs, which nod to Jessica Jones and the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. To the bottom right, fans can see a selfie taken of Spider-Man outside of Alias Investigations. The firm is operated by none other than Jessica Jones, giving the superhuman heroine a front of investigating anyone from cheating spouses to dangerous villains.

Finally, Daredevil gets a nice shout out in Hell’s Kitchen. Matthew Murdock is referenced as fans can find the law office he operates with partner Foggy Nelson. The rundown office has a plaque out front welcoming clients (and gamers) to the building, but it seems there is a telling notice tacked to the office’s door. So, maybe Peter Parker isn’t the only one having trouble paying his rent on time?

Of course, these aren’t the only Easter eggs you can find in Marvel’s Spider-Man. The game is loaded with dozens — if not hundreds — of references to the Marvel Universe. As far as locations goes, fans can swing by the Avengers Tower if their heading uptown, and Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum is also around for people to see. Unfortunately, the Baxter Building isn’t in the game, but fans can rest assured. There are other potential Fantastic Four Easter eggs in the game if gamers look really, really closely.

