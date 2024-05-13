Hades 2 Developers Reveal Changes Coming With First Patch

Hades 2 launched into early access last week and was an instant hit for developer Supergiant Games. Considering the first game's success, that's not much of a surprise, but it's still notable that Hades 2 peaked at over 100,000 concurrent players within its first 24 hours. This is an early access game, so players should expect consistent balance updates and several new features to be added alongside extra content. To that end, the developers have dropped the first "roadmap" of sorts, giving players a better idea of what to expect from the first patch when it drops later this month.

Hades 2 Update 1 Patch Preview

As mentioned, the developers plan to update Hades 2 relatively often throughout its early access period. That said, the game likely won't be in early access as long as the original, especially with how polished and content-rich it is out of the gate. Remember, Hades 2 already has more environments, enemies, and voiced characters than the original Hades had when it hit its 1.0 release date.

With the upcoming first update, the team noted a few key areas it plans to address. The first target is resource gathering. Some players have reported this feature being a little frustrating, especially when they realize they didn't bring the right tool for their current run. Supergiant doesn't detail the exact changes, but it sounds like the team is planning to streamline this feature a little more.

The other change the team specifically called out in the patch preview is that they're looking at ways to alter Melinoe's (the player character) movement to make her feel more nimble. Supergiant plans to improve her Dash and Sprint, allowing her to dart around the battlefield more quickly.

Of course, this is only the opening salvo for changes coming with Hades 2's first patch. Supergiant says the patch "will likely have a few other enhancements and fixes." The team is also looking at making the first balance adjustments, but those might not come with this first patch. The team needs a little more time to collect data to ensure it's making the correct changes.

The first Hades 2 patch is scheduled to be released later this month, though Supergiant isn't setting a specific date. That gives the team some wiggle room if needed, but players will likely hear more concrete information over the next few weeks. Hades 2 is available on PC via early access but will come to consoles around the time it hits its 1.0 release.