New Spider-Man PS4 “Velocity” Suit Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con

This afternoon at San Diego Comic-Con, the fine folks at Insomniac Games and Marvel revealed a brand new suit for Marvel’s Spider-Man. Get your fist look at the “Velocity Suit:”

The third and final pre-order bonus suit is the Velocity Suit! Designed by acclaimed comic book and film costume designer Adi Granov for #SpiderManPS4. pic.twitter.com/PoZUS2gfZ0 — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 19, 2018

Acclaimed comic book and film costume designer @adi_granov has joined the stage – he designed the Velocity Suit, an original suit debuting in #SpiderManPS4, and the third pre-order bonus suit! #MarvelSDCC pic.twitter.com/YoYk8AP8At — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 19, 2018

As the name would imply, this new suit (designed by renowned costume designer Adi Granov) will power up and enable players to move through the city more rapidly. Plus, it just looks freaking cool. The metallic paneling and glowing bits make this look like some futuristic top-tier Fornite outfit, and we dig it.

This is the third pre-order suit for Marvel’s Spider-Man we’ve seen so far, the other two being the Iron Spider, and “Spider-Punk” costumes.

Of course, those aren’t the only costumes we’ve seen so far. We’ve also seen a “noir” suit, a homemade suit, and just yeterday, we got our first look at the “classic” Spider-Man suit. The classic suit can be seen here, and it also made its gameplay debut today at the Marvel Games Panel. A new gameplay clip was revealed, showing off the opening moments of the game for the first time. As has been revealed in the past, Peter Parker will begin the game wearing the classic blue and red costume that we all know and love with the black spider.

The “white spider” suit, or “Advanced” suit, is made for Peter (or is it made by Peter) after a significant event unfolds early in the game. Exactly what this event is and why it leads Parker to taking on a brand new suit we’re not sure, but we do know that it’s one of the more significant early game spoilers.

We’ve got tons of new Spider-Man info coming your way, including a brand new trailer revealing new characters for the first time. We should have your first look at Silver Sable coming imminently, so stay tuned!