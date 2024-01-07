Splatoon 3 Adds New Free Avatar Gear

When taking on opponents in Splatoon 3, it's important to look your best. With a new Splatfest competition around the corner, fans of the Nintendo Switch game can get some free new avatar options, as well as a Frosty Fest banner. The new items can be obtained through the News section on the Nintendo Switch home screen. By accessing the article that reads "free gear download," players can download the free items straight to their copy of Splatoon 3, and then snag them at the terminal in the Lobby under the section that reads "Get Stuff." The free items include the following:

Coral Wreath

Dapperdasher Hat

Frosty Fest Splashtag Banner

Golden Gala Masque

Octopearl Crown

When players click the link from the News screen, the system will automatically boot up Splatoon 3, so those with a physical copy will need to make sure that it's inserted into the system. Readers can get a glimpse at the four new avatar items in the image below.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Splatoon 3 Frosty Fest

The Frosty Fest is a holiday themed Splatfest that will begin on January 12th and will last through the 14th. The question this time around is who players spend the holidays with: friends, family, or solo. Players can select their team, as the Sneak Peek is currently underway. Splatsville and Inkopolis haven't been decorated yet, but both locations will be getting a special change of scenery next weekend when Frosty Fest begins. Both locations will be decked out for the party theme, and the new avatar items should give players an idea of what to expect from the style of the event.

Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass

Inkopolis can only be accessed by those that have purchased the Expansion Pass for Splatoon 3. Inkopolis was the hub world for the original Splatoon on Wii U, and has returned as a secondary hub option for Splatoon 3. The Expansion Pass was broken into two waves, with the first one releasing in 2023, and revolving around Inkopolis Plaza. The second wave will be released in spring 2024, and will feature a new single-player campaign. The Side Order DLC will feature a world in which Team Order won the Order vs. Chaos Splatfest in Splatoon 2.

At this time, details about Side Order are pretty slim, but players will take on the role of Agent 8, who awakens to find Inkopolis Plaza completely devoid of color. Agent 8 will find herself allied with Off the Hook member Pearl, who has been mysteriously turned into a robotic flying drone. A recent leak indicated that two new amiibo will be released for Splatoon 3, and the most likely scenario is that they'll be based on the DLC. Unfortunately Nintendo has not made an official announcement, as of this writing.

