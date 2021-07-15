Nintendo Reveals New Splatoon 3 Art

✖

Splatoon 3 isn't set to release on Nintendo Switch until sometime next year, but fans looking forward to the next game in the series will be happy to know that Nintendo has released new official art from the upcoming game! The image was posted to Nintendo of America's official Twitter account, and it features a group of Inklings and Octolings in what appears to be the new Splatlands location. It doesn't offer anything new in the way of information, but it's a very cool piece of art, and it should help tide over fans waiting for news on the game!

The new art can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Whether you’re basking in the sunny vibes or just trying to beat the heat, happy summer wishes from the #Splatoon3 team! pic.twitter.com/6LuBxM6ELV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 14, 2021

Splatoon 3 was revealed during a Nintendo Direct presentation back in February, and Nintendo hasn't revealed much in the way of details since. The game will see returning weapons, as well as new ones, including the bow that appears in the image above. The game's narrative will draw from the final "official" Splatfest in Splatoon 2, Chaos vs. Order. The Splatfest saw Team Chaos take the win, and the game's new location will play up that fact in some fashion. In addition to the new location and new weapons, maps will feature outdoor locations, and players will have the opportunity to select their starting point prior to each match. More details on the game can be found right here.

Splatoon has proven to be one of Nintendo's biggest surprise successes! The franchise started life on Wii U, where it found an impressive audience despite low sales of the console. Unsurprisingly, Splatoon 2 was a much bigger hit on Nintendo Switch, as that system has been a strong seller for the company. It remains to be seen whether or not Splatoon 3 will be able to replicate the success of the current game, but the series has clearly found a passionate audience. Hopefully when Nintendo does showcase the game again, we'll get a better chance to see what Splatoon 3 will have to offer!

Are you a fan of the Splatoon series? What do you think of this new Splatoon 3 art? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!