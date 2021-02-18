Splatoon 3 Reveals First Details

✖

Today's Nintendo Direct presentation concluded with a reveal trailer for Splatoon 3, a new Nintendo Switch entry in the online multiplayer franchise. While the game won't release until sometime next year, Nintendo has started to reveal information on Splatoon 3 that did not appear during today's presentation. The game will take place in a new region known as the Splatlands. The desert area seems like it would be inhospitable to Inklings and Octolings, but both seem to thrive in the new city of Splatsville. The area is much more densely populated than Inkopolis, and features a number of distinct differences.

The final Splatfest in the original Splatoon played a role in Splatoon 2's narrative, and it seems that's the case for Splatoon 3, as well. Nintendo claims that Splatsville's development has grown following the results of Chaos vs. Order. Chaos came out on top in that contest, which is likely why Splatsville is referred to as "the city of chaos." The location has its own culture, which has had an impact on fashion and the hairstyles available.

While traversing the Splatlands, Inklings and Octolings will be joined by a new partner creature, which players will be able to name. According to Nintendo, this creature is a junior Salmonid known as a Smallfry. It's unclear what role the creature will play in the game, but they apparently share a symbiotic relationship with the player. A short video featuring the creature can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

In the new video transmission, an Inkling is seen accompanied by a juvenile Salmonid called a Smallfry. Our studies have long shown the Salmonids to be a dangerous species. How this seemingly symbiotic relationship evolved is a thrilling mystery. Further research is required! pic.twitter.com/NXeTYkhk8m — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 17, 2021

The core gameplay established in the first Splatoon remains mostly intact. Players still compete in Turf Wars in two teams of four. However, this time around, the game's maps seem to be placed out in nature, as opposed to the in-door locations seen in the first two games. The first two Splatoon titles also saw players starting together as a team in one specific location, while the sequel will allow players to select a landing spot using midair spawner drones.

During these contests, players will have a number of weapons to choose from. Returning weapons like the .96 Gal and Range Blaster have been given new looks, and there will be new weapons, including a bow capable of firing three strings of ink at opponents. Players will also have new moves, including a Squid Roll, in which players leap out of the ink while spinning, and the Squid Surge, which allows for faster travel up walls, concluding with a jump into the air once the top has been reached.

So far, Splatoon 3 looks incredibly promising! The game already seems to have some big differences from the last two entries, while remaining true to the roots of the franchise.

Are you a fan of the Splatoon series? What do you think of Splatoon 3 so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!