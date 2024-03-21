Splatoon 3 Reveals New Music Track for This Weekend's Splatfest

A new Splatfest will take place in Splatoon 3 this weekend, and when it does, players can expect to hear some all-new music. Earlier this week, Nintendo revealed that Splatoon 2 idols Off the Hook will be performing in Splatsville during the event. Players that purchased the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass will be able to see and hear the duo performing throughout the weekend, and they'll have an updated version of their song "Color Pulse." However, all players can expect to hear a completely new track during the competition, regardless of whether they purchased the DLC.

The new track is called "Suffer No Fools," and features Off the Hook's Pearl and Marina, as well as Deep Cut members Shiver and Frye! The collaboration shows off the jealous side of Shiver and Frye, who are apparently unhappy about the Splatsville concert put on by Off the Hook. The song is about the backstage argument between the four idols, but Big Man is notably absent from the conflict. That makes sense though, given his past collaborations with Callie and Marie; Big Man seems to get along with everyone! Readers can check out the new music track in the Tweet embedded below.

A new song featuring Off the Hook & Fire & Ice, "Suffer No Fools" drops as Splatfest battle music!



When Frye heard Off the Hook was having their 1st Splatsville concert, she got mad! Ignoring the starstruck Big Man, Frye & Shiver went to Off the Hook's green room for some words! pic.twitter.com/dg118CpEoG — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) March 21, 2024

This Weekend's Splatfest

While lots of Splatfests have featured new music tracks, it feels even more appropriate this time, since the competition will have a music theme. Competitors have to choose between three different instruments: Drums, Guitar, or Keyboard. Players can choose their team right now, but the event doesn't kick-off until March 22nd at 5 p.m. PT. It will run through Sunday March 24th, ending at 5 p.m. PT. Results are usually posted that same night.

As is always the case, each member of Deep Cut will be repping one of the teams; Shiver is on Team Drums, Frye is Team Guitar, and Big Man is Team Keyboard. A lot of times, Splatfest players will go with their preferred idol's pick, rather than the one they truly feel is best. There's no perfect way to do it, but it can have a big impact on the overall results, as Shiver has a pretty passionate following. She did bring home a win in last month's weekend-themed Splatfest, with Big Man getting the win in January. It remains to be seen who will get the win this month, but we'll know in a few short days!

How do Splatfests Work?

Splatfests have been a part of the franchise since the original Splatoon. While the first two games featured competitions with just two teams, the number expanded to three with the third game. Winners are decided based on performance in different categories; while popularity has an impact, there's also a lot of weight placed on each team's performance in Open Battles, Pro Battles, and Tri-Color Battles.

How do you feel about this new music track? Which team will you rep in the Splatfest this weekend? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!