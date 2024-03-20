Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Final Update Adds Princess Peach and Mario Wonder Content

Over the last few months, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players have been treated to new Spirits based on a number of Nintendo Switch games, including Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pikmin 4, Hades, WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros, and more. The last of these events has now been announced by Nintendo, and will include content based on Princess Peach: Showtime! and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The event will last for five days, beginning on Friday, March 22nd and running through the 27th. Like the other recent events, players that defeat these Spirits on the Spirit Board will receive more gold than usual.

Promotional art for this Spirit Board event can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Unless something changes, this will be the final bit of new content to come to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Considering that it was released all the way back in 2019, that's pretty impressive, and there's something to be said for the number of games that have been represented in one form or another. Obviously Spirits aren't nearly as exciting as new playable characters or stages, but these recent releases have given players a little extra incentive to spend more time with the game.

Princess Peach: Showtime!

The appearance of Spirits based on Princess Peach: Showtime! makes a lot of sense, since the game is set to be released the same day this Super Smash Bros. Ultimate event kicks off. We don't know exactly what Spirits to expect, but it's possible we could see some based on the character's in-game transformations. The big hook for Peach's new game is that she has a bunch of new transformation abilities, including Cowgirl Peach, Ninja Peach, Patisserie Peach, and more. The promotional art for this Spirit Board event shows Swordfighter Peach alongside her standard appearance in the game, so we might see that transformation represented in some capacity.

The Next Smash Bros. Game

While Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has become one of the best-selling games on Nintendo Switch, fans should not expect to see another game in the series on the system. Ever since the first game in the series was released on N64, Nintendo has strictly stuck to a release schedule of one series entry per console. This is how Nintendo approaches a lot of its franchises, as it allows these games to continue selling even after they've been on the market for years.

With a new Nintendo system likely releasing within the next year, there have been some hints that development has started on a new game in the series for this system. Director Masahiro Sakurai is wrapping up his YouTube series, and Bandai Namco has started hiring for a project that sounds a lot like a new Smash Bros. game.

Do you plan on checking out this Spirit event when it begins? Have you been enjoying these updates to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!