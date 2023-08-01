Splatoon 3's Next Splatfest Asks Life's Greatest Question

Since 2015, Nintendo has resolved some of life's greatest debates via Splatfest competitions. Splatoon 3's next Splatfest is looking to decide the single thing that's most important in life, as players must choose between Money, Fame, and Love! The Nintendo Switch competition will begin on Friday, August 11th at 5 p.m. PT and will last through Sunday August 13th at 5 p.m. PT. Interestingly enough, the Splatfest actually builds on a contest from the original Splatoon game, though players could only choose between Love and Money. That Splatfest was also a Japanese exclusive, while this one will be a global event.

Nintendo's Tweet announcing the Splatfest can be found below.

SRL here with big news, a new Splatfest approaches!



This time the question is:



What’s most important in life?

Money, fame, or love?



The Splatfest begins 8/11 at 5pm PT through 8/13 at 5pm PT! pic.twitter.com/n3DX8B8TBD — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) July 27, 2023

In every Splatfest competition, each of the game's idols will pick a side to represent. This time around, Shiver is on Team Money, Frye has Team Fame, and Big Man is all about Team Love. Shiver has been doing quite well over the last few months, picking the winner in the last three contests. Shiver picked the winner in an April Splatfest centered around monsters, then again in May with one based on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Most recently, a July Splatfest centered around ice cream saw Team Vanilla beat out Team Strawberry and Team Mint Chip. It will be interesting to see if that streak gets snapped this month, or if Shiver can manage to make it four in a row!

In the first two Splatoon games, players were limited to choosing between just two options. With Splatoon 3, that number saw an increase to three choices, and the number of idols increased to reflect that. The original Love vs. Money Splatfest saw Team Love take home the win, but now that there's three options to choose from, there might be a different split. Fame definitely adds an interesting option, and there are a lot of talented Splatoon artists that might prefer it over Love or Money!

Which of these three teams do you plan on repping in the Splatfest next weekend? Do you think Shiver will end up winning four Splatfests in a row? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!