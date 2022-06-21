Splatoon 3 Reveals New Pre-order Bonus

Splatoon 3 isn't set to release until later this year, but GameStop has already announced a pre-order bonus for the Nintendo Switch game. Fans that choose to pre-order Splatoon 3 from the retailer will receive a sheet of stickers based on the game upon its release. In the grand scheme of things, the sticker sheet is a pretty minor incentive compared to some of GameStop's previous offerings. However, for those already planning to buy the game from GameStop, it might be some extra incentive to pre-order it ahead of time!

An image of the sticker sheet can be found in the Tweet from GameStop embedded below. The game can be pre-ordered from the retailer right here.

Inking for excitement? Color a chaotic world in ink to swim and splat your way to victory! Preorder and purchase the Splatoon 3 game and receive an exclusive sticker set for free. #OnlyAtGameStop – https://t.co/Emn9QPxeYK pic.twitter.com/Q7FVoLvJrY — GameStop (@GameStop) June 20, 2022

Now that GameStop has revealed its pre-order bonus for Splatoon 3, it will be interesting to see if other retailers follow suit. Usually retailers tend to wait until closer to the game's actual release date, but it's possible we could see Walmart, Best Buy, and Target follow suit. Until the game's release date gets closer, Splatoon fans might want to wait and see if other retailers have anything better to offer!

Splatoon 3 is easily one of Nintendo's most anticipated games this year. The franchise is a relatively new one for Nintendo, but the series has greatly grown in popularity since debuting on Wii U back in 2015. The original Splatoon was one of the Wii U's lone success stories, but the sequel performed even better on Nintendo Switch. From what we've seen so far, Splatoon 3 looks like it will feature the same core gameplay as Splatoon 2, with some notable changes. Players can choose their starting point before each match, and the game will include a number of new weapons and clothing options.

Splatoon 3 is set to release September 9th, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Splatoon 3? What do you think of this pre-order incentive for the game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!