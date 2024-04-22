Splatoon 3 Reveals Spring Splatfest Results

Splatoon 3's Spring Fest event took place over the weekend, giving players a chance to compete over cuddly animals in a new Splatfest theme. The results are in, and Team Bear Cubs is the winner! Team Bear Cubs ended up with 90 points for most conch shells, 35 points for second most votes (with 31.58%), plus 120 points for Open Battles, 60 points for Pro Battles, and 180 points for Tricolor Battles, for a grand total of 485 points! Team Baby Chicks ended in second with 210 points, while Team Li'l Bunnies landed in third with 175 points.

Interestingly enough, Team Li'l Bunnies had a slight edge at halftime over the other two teams. At that point, they were in the lead with 33.55%, as compared to 33.48% for Team Bear Cubs and 32.97% for Team Baby Chicks. While that's sure to come as a disappointment for some players, it just goes to show how much can drastically change between halftime and the end results.

Wins for Deep Cut Members

Following last month's music-themed Splatfest, Team Big Man has now won two competitions in a row. Big Man had been struggling to keep up throughout the Splatoon 3 era, but things have turned around a bit in 2024, with wins in January, March, and April. Team Shiver has the only other win this year, with a victory in the February Splatfest. That leaves Team Frye lagging behind in 2024, with zero wins. In fact, it's been quite some time since Frye has had a victory, leaving fans of the idol a bit disappointed. That stings a little bit more considering that she had the lead at halftime.

At this time, we don't know whether there will be a Splatfest in the month of May or not; while Splatfests are held near monthly, we usually don't get one every single month. With April more than halfway over, we should know soon, one way or the other. Hopefully Team Shiver and Team Frye will get a chance at redemption!

Splatoon 3 Tournament Changes

Players that want to make their own tournament while they're waiting for the next Splatfest might want to check out a recent change made to Splatoon 3's Tournament Manager. Added to the game last week, the Tournament Manager option now offers support for Swiss-style tournaments. Basically, when this option has been enabled, all players can keep competing in the tournament until the very end, even if they don't have a chance of winning it all. That's a big change from the current options, and could keep players invested in the final results. It will be interesting to see if fans actually embrace it, or if they stick with the familiar!

