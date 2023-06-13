Splatoon 3 Update Coming Soon, Patch Notes Released

A new update is coming to Splatoon 3, on June 13th, and when it does, it will bring the Nintendo Switch game up to version 4.0.2. Unlike some of the game's other updates, this one does not offer any changes to the game's weapons. Instead, it's focused completely on fixes to multiplayer, Salmon Run, and Splatsville. While that's not quite as exciting, it should help the game's overall performance, and hopefully lead to a more enjoyable experience! Full patch notes from Nintendo's official website can be found below:

Ver. 4.0.2 (Releasing June 13, 2023)

Fixes to Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where the game would run slower than expected during battles compared to Ver. 3.1.1 or earlier.

Took measures to fix an issue in Clam Blitz mode where, if a player passed a clam or power clam to an ally standing in front of the goal, that clam or power clam would remain in the ally's possession even if it was counted as going into the goal.

Fixed an issue in Clam Blitz mode that sometimes caused a clam to not travel according to the predicted trajectory line shown by pressing the button to throw it.

Fixed an issue in Anarchy Battle (Open) that always caused a communication error to occur when joining a group with friends, depending on the status of the group's members.

Fixes to Salmon Run

Fixed an issue where the game would run slower than expected during shifts compared to Ver. 3.1.1 or earlier.

Other Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game would run slower than expected in Splatsville compared to Ver. 3.1.1 or earlier.

Splatoon 3's Sizzle Season began earlier this month, adding a significant amount of new content, including maps, weapons, challenges, and more. So far, reception to the new season seems quite positive, and the new updates should make things run a bit smoother. Unfortunately, it's been over a month since the last Splatfest competition was held, and Nintendo has not made any announcements about when the next one will be held. Hopefully that will change over the next couple weeks!

