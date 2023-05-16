Splatoon 3 Trailer Reveals New Maps, Weapons, and More

Splatoon 3's new Sizzle Season is coming soon, and it looks like players can expect to see a whole lot of new content when it drops. Today, a new trailer for the Nintendo Switch game released, and it gives fans a very good idea of what to expect from the game's next season. Things begin with a focus on the brand-new Barnacle & Dime map, before shifting focus to the return of the Humpback Pump Track stage. Humpback Pump Track was a fan-favorite map from Splatoon 2, and now newcomers can see what the location has to offer!

The trailer for Sizzle Season can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

SRL Investigative Video Team here. We've obtained what seems to be some sort of trailer for "Sizzle Season." Musicology can't stop raving about the music, and Ballistics is going bananas over some of the things they've seen, so it's definitely worth checking out. What do YOU see? pic.twitter.com/l8uUnyBTO6 — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) May 16, 2023

Salmon Run is also getting a new stage in the form of Jammin' Salmon Junction. In addition to new stages, Nintendo revealed a lot more to come in Sizzle Season. Starting on June 1st, players can check out two new main weapons: the Painbrush and S-Blast '92. The Painbrush is a new brush-based weapon, while the S-Blast '92 is inspired by the Super Scope peripheral that released for the Super Nintendo in 1992. As we can hear from the trailer, Splatoon 3 is getting some new music tracks, and players can look forward to the addition of challenges. Challenges are a new feature, and will include themes like "Too Many Trizookas!," "Foggy Notion," and "Extreme Jump Battle." Last but not least, new clothing items are being added, and new cards will be released for Tableturf Battle.

So far, reception to this content has been extremely positive! Fans seem very eager to check out the new weapons, and the challenges seem like an intriguing addition. It will be interesting to see if fans are just as happy when the new season drops next month, but overall this is looking like a good chunk of new content. Unfortunately, there's still been no word about when the next Splatfest will take place, following the Zelda-themed event that took place earlier this month. Hopefully fans won't be kept waiting too long!

