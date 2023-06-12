Nintendo Switch Hyper Max Sale Reveals Lowest Prices Ever for Some Games

After more than six years on the market, the Nintendo Switch has seen a massive number of games released, and it's very easy for some of them to get lost on the eShop. Thankfully, a new sale is being hosted by Nintendo, and it includes up to 50% off on several very big games. As part of the Hyper Max sale, fans can look forward to the lowest prices ever on some of these titles, such as Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Live a Live. Some of the games in the sale include:

Disney Dreamlight Valley- $22.49 (from $29.99)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim- $29.99 (from $69.99)



Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity- $41.99 (from $59.99)

Live a Live- $34.99 (from $49.99)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope- $29.99 (from $59.99)



Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order- $41.99 (from $59.99)

Metroid Dread- $41.99 (from $59.99)



Star Wars Heritage Pack- $39.99 (from $79.99)

Super Mario Party- $41.99 (from $59.99)



Triangle Strategy- $41.99 (from $59.99)



Tunic- $20.99 (from $29.99)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3- $41.99 (from $59.99)



This is just a small handful of the titles included in the sale, and there are quite a few others currently on sale. Regardless of what Switch fans are into, it's a safe bet that there will be something to discover! The Star Wars Heritage Collection matches a previous low price offered last month for Star Wars Day. The pack includes seven remastered versions of critically-acclaimed Star Wars games, including Knights of the Old Republic, The Force Unleashed, and more.

Readers should also keep in mind that while Disney Dreamlight Valley is currently discounted, the game will be going free-to-play at some point this year. A specific date for that hasn't been announced just yet, and some Disney fans might not want to wait! it's worth noting that those that purchase any version of the game will get Moonstones that can be used to purchase things like Star Paths, which is another benefit of buying. Readers can learn more about Star Paths right here.

Are you planning to take advantage of any of these discounts? What do you think of this sale? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!