New Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Content and Amiibo Revealed by Datamine

When The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild released on Nintendo Switch, the game received a large number of compatible amiibo figures. So far, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has received just one: a figure based on Link's new appearance. If a new datamine is to be believed, it seems we could also be getting figures based on Zelda and Ganondorf. The datamine has revealed every Paraglider fabric in the game, but two designs are currently unobtainable, and they're connected to two nonexistent amiibo ID numbers: 1049 and 1050. The current Link design has the ID number 1048.

The new designs were shared in a video by Lootward, and can be found in the video embedded below.

While Nintendo often releases amiibo alongside a game, it's not unusual for some figures to release later on. In the case of Breath of the Wild, several figures released after the game was already on the market, so this wouldn't be too unusual. Considering that the Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo can already be a bit hard to come by, it's a safe bet that fans wouldn't be opposed to seeing more designs based on the game.

Zelda and Ganondorf play a major role in Tears of the Kingdom, so it's not too surprising that they would be getting new figures. While several different versions of Zelda have been given the amiibo treatment through the years, there's only ever been one version of Ganondorf produced, and it was based on his design from the Super Smash Bros. series. The character is long overdue for a new figure, and his redesign in Tears of the Kingdom has been a huge hit with fans since it was first revealed. Hopefully Nintendo won't wait too long before revealing these figures, but until then readers should take this all with a grain of salt, just in case plans should change!

