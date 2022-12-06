Splinter Cell - Firewall Released

While fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Ubisoft's Splinter Cell remake, the publisher has dropped something new to tide them over in the meantime. Splinter Cell – Firewall is a new eight-episode audio series from Ubisoft and BBC 4. Entries are set to release weekly, and the first episode is available now. The series is based on Jam Swallow's Splinter Cell novel of the same name, and readers can listen to it right here. The voice cast for the series includes Andonis Anthony, Daisy Head, Will Poulter, Sacha Dhawan, Mihai Arsene, and Rosalie Craig.

Most Splinter Cell fans are used to hearing Michael Ironside as Sam Fisher, but the character is voiced in Firewall by Anthony. In Firewall, Sam Fisher is recruiting new candidates for the NSA's Fourth Echelon. One of those recruits is his daughter Sarah, voiced in the series by Head. The two will find themselves confronted in the series by villain Brody Teague, voiced by Poulter. For Splinter Cell fans that enjoyed the book, and those that haven't had a chance to read it yet, the series should be well worth checking out!

The original Splinter Cell released in 2002 on Xbox, arriving on PlayStation 2, Nintendo GameCube, and PC in 2003. The game introduced players to Sam Fisher, and quickly found a passionate following. Splinter Cell's stealth gameplay drew huge praise from critics, and its success resulted in several sequels. Unfortunately, it's been nearly 10 years since the most recent game in the series. During that time, Ubisoft kept Sam Fisher in the public consciousness thanks to cameos in a number of different games, as well as books like Firewall. Those appearances did little to satisfy fans waiting for an actual new Splinter Cell game, but Ubisoft finally announced a remake of the original game last year. Unfortunately, there has been little in the way of information about the game, so fans will have to take what they can get in the meantime!

