Splinter Cell 2018 Spotted on Amazon

Good news: a new Splinter Cell listing has been spotted on Amazon (listing here). The bad news is that it contains absolutely no information: no images, no release date or placeholder date, no description, no price, and no platforms. Those of you who follow gaming rumors on the reg know very well that Amazon listings can often lead to disappointment, but they also frequently leak real games.

People are excited because we haven’t seen a new Splinter Cell game in a long time. The last Splinter Cell was Blacklist, which launched in 2013. Since then, Sam Fisher has retreated into the shadows, not to be seen or heard from. It’s strange, considering fans’ love for Splinter Cell as Ubisoft’s flagship stealth action series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot assured us after last year’s E3 that he hasn’t forgot about Splinter Cell. When Geoff Keighley questioned him about the future of the franchise during a livestream, Guillemot responded in the affirmative, but didn’t offer any solid information. “I can’t say much about that,” he said. “But, for sure, all the Clancy games are taken care of. It’s just we have quite a lot on our plate at the moment.” He was quick to retreat back to the success of their current games — Ghost Recon: Wildlands, The Division, and Rainbow Six Siege — saying that “all of the Clancy games are really coming along, so we are not forgetting Splinter Cell.”

It sounds like dodgy PR speak, perhaps, but I think we can probably take this to mean that a new Splinter Cell game was, and is, in the works. This was actually more affirmative language than we’re used to hearing from executives on matters such as these. If there was no game in development, and Guillemot didn’t want to get Splinter Cell fans’ hopes up, he could have easily brushed the question off by saying that they didn’t have anything to reveal at the moment.

As it is, I think this is a good sign for this year’s E3. We’re long overdue for a new Splinter Cell reveal, and though we know for a fact that Ubisoft will be shining a bright spotlight on The Division 2 this year (see here), I think there’s room for two Tom Clancy games to to share the stage. Stay tuned.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!