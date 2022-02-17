Ubisoft Provides Splinter Cell Remake Update

Two months ago, Ubisoft announced a new Splinter Cell game is in development and it’s a remake. Since then, since December 19 when it was announced, we haven’t heard a peep about the game, until today that is. During a recent earnings call, Ubisoft mentioned the project but provided little insight into its development. The brief mention reiterated that the project is being led by Ubisoft Toronto, a studio with a resume that includes Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist, Far Cry 5, Far Cry 6, Watch Dogs Legion, and Starlink: Battle for Atlas. That said, Ubisoft won’t be acting alone. Like every Ubisoft game, support studios will assist in the game’s development.

In addition to this, Ubisoft noted the game will “leverage the power of Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine,” which runs the following games: Tom Clancy’s The Division, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, South Park: The Fractured but Whole, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.

How it will leverage the power of this engine, we don’t know. We don’t know when the game will be revealed, what platforms it’s in development for, or when it will release. We know nothing. We know it’s in development at Ubisoft Toronto and it’s using the Snowdrop engine. That’s all we know.

“Ubisoft has greenlit the development of a Splinter Cell remake that will draw from the rich canvas of the brand,” said Ubisoft of the game back in December when it was announced. “Led by Ubisoft Toronto, the game will be rebuilt from the ground up using Ubisoft’s own Snowdrop engine-the same engine being used to develop Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as well as Ubisoft’s upcoming Star Wars game-to deliver new-generation visuals and gameplay, and the dynamic lighting and shadows the series is known for.”

