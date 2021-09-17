SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Announced

A new SpongeBob game has been announced, dubbed SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. In development by Purple Lamp Studios and being published by THQ Nordic, the game — which is in development for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch — currently doesn’t have a release date or even a release window, but it does have a debut trailer. Meanwhile, oddly enough, there’s no word of the game coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S, but you’d assume these platforms are in the plans, and if for some reason they aren’t, the game will at least be playable on these machines via backward compatibility.

As for the trailer itself, it, unfortunately, doesn’t feature any gameplay and it’s not very long, but it does feature all the characters you’d expect to see, and judging by YouTube comments, fans of the yellow sea creature are excited. And considering the surprisingly decent quality of SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, they have every reason to be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Wish-granting Mermaid’s Tears in the hands of SpongeBob and Patrick… What could possibly go wrong,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Sure, the very fabric holding the very universe very together could come very undone, opening up portals into Wishworlds full of knights, cowboys, pirates, and prehistoric snails. But that’s nothing everyone’s favorite sponge can’t handle – with the right cosmic costume! Everybody do the Cosmic Shake!”

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is in development for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Below, you can continue to read more about the game itself, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features straight from the game’s Steam page: