Spotify Is Currently Down for Numerous Users

The music streaming service Spotify has today gone down for numerous users on the internet. Just a few weeks back, Spotify had a brief span of a couple of hours where the platform became unusable for many. And while Spotify ended up fixing this problem pretty quickly, it seems that these issues have potentially returned today for one reason or another.

Around midday today, a number of Spotify users became reporting on social media that the platform had gone down, which led to them being unable to stream music, podcasts, or other audio programs. When looking at Down Detector, most users began reporting their own problems between 1:00pm and 2:00pm ET, with the issue growing even worse as time went on. Across social media, the term "Spotify" also began trending, which gives you an even better idea of just how many people were impacted by this matter.

At the time of this writing, Spotify itself hasn't acknowledged the problem or shed light on what might be wrong via its own "Status" feeds. Given how recently this situation has come up, though, it might take a bit for the company to release a statement to let users know what the status of the platform is. If such a statement is released, then we'll be sure to keep you in the loop.

All in all, it's been a rough start to 2023 for Spotify. While errors like this with the service almost never end up transpiring, to see that there have now been two different instances of Spotify going down in January 2023 is pretty peculiar. It's still not known if these two down periods are connected to one another, but it seems like there's a decent chance that they could be. Either way, this problem likely won't persist for long, although it's surely annoying to many in the interim.

Have you been impacted by today's Spotify outage for yourself? Or did you never lose access to the service in the first place? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.