Spyro: Reignited Trilogy Confirmed, Price and Release Date Revealed

After months of agonizing teasers, social media games, and more leaks than we can count, the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy has officially been confirmed and we are getting to see our favourite dragon once more this September!

Activision has officially announced that the remaster will include Spyro: the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. Spyro: Reignited Trilogy will also include over 100 levels completely remastered for a more modern experience, as well as a complete overhaul to the gameplay controls. An HD experience for veterans of the franchise, or a good chance to hop into the franchise for the first time.

According to Activision:

“Spyro Reignited Trilogy is an awesome gaming experience that builds on the excellence of the first three games. Each level in Spyro Reignited Trilogy is mapped faithfully from the originals. The characters are creatively re-imagined with additional flair allowing fans to rekindle the fire with Spyro and his crew like never-before. Players will experience a trilogy that’s loaded with an astonishing amount of detail, refreshed modern day mechanics, full analog stick support and smooth camera handling.”

The latest remaster is available for pre-order right now for $39.99 for both Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy owners in North America can also enter a special code (up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, square) to watch the trailer as well in the menu of Crash Bandicoot Warped.

“We’re deeply passionate about staying true to the legacy of the original three Spyro games with the Spyro Reignited Trilogy,” said Paul Yan, Chief Creative Officer, at Toys For Bob. “We’ve poured a lot of love into making the personalities and worlds feel just like fans remember them, while also keeping the game collection surprisingly fresh with lush, high definition detail. We’re bringing back the Spyro we all fell in love with 20 years ago.”

For those that enjoyed the original soundtracks, there will also be a “reimagining” of Stewart Copeland’s original tunes while also keeping true to the original experience with voice work. Many of the original cast members were brought back in to re-record to keep this experience as authentic as possible. Tom Kenny, who voiced Spyro in Ripto’s and Year of the Dragon will be reprising his role as our beloved purple dragon.

At this time, we don’t know if there is a PC or Nintendo Switch port planned, but for now it is slated solely for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players. Get excited, because the hype has finally come to fruition and it’s time to revisit a highly cherished classic!

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy drops on September 21st for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

