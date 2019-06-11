How to Watch Square Enix’s E3 Conference

Square Enix is the final company to have its E3 presentation on June 10th, and it’s getting ready to start soon with news about big series like Kingdom Hearts and Final Fantasy expected be heard. There’s also the reveal of Marvel’s Avengers to look forward to, a game which may be the sole reason that many fans are tuning into the stream. If you’re one of those Marvel fans or just someone who wants to see what Square Enix has planned, we’ve got a few easy ways for you to watch the highly anticipated event.

Like other E3 conferences, Square Enix‘s will be streamed through the usual platforms like Mixer, Twitch, and YouTube. The last of those options is embedded below for convenience so that you’ll be right where you need to be once the stream starts. The presentation is scheduled to begin promptly at 6 p.m. PT, so you’ll want to be there right when it starts so that you don’t miss any of what Square Enix has to show.

As for what Square Enix will be showing, Marvel’s Avengers is a certainty. There’s no telling how much of this game we’ll see, but it’s one of the biggest titles that’s coming during this show, so there will hopefully be a lot to show. The Twitter account which has been opened for the game looks to be the prime account to follow if you’re looking for more updates on the game as they’re announced during the show or afterwards since it’s been teasing the conference in the hours leading up to the presentation.

🎉 Square Enix Live E3 2019 begins at 6:00 PM PT. Tune in for the world premiere of Marvel’s Avengers and get your first look at a universe gamers will play in for years to come. ➡️ Watch: https://t.co/KNimbXMomz#SquareEnixE3 #PlayAvengers #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/afergAl8Kk — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 10, 2019

Aside from that game, there have been trailers released recently for Kingdom Hearts III and the Final Fantasy VII remake, so we’ll expect to see those games featured there. Square Enix has also confirmed that it’s got a totally new game coming called Outriders, so we’ll have to wait and see what that one is all about. There’s always the chance that we’ll see more on Babylon’s Fall after its reveal from last year, but other than those games, it remains to be seen what surprises Square might have.

Square Enix’s E3 presentation is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. PT.