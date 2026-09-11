Square Enix Stealth Releases SNES RPG on Modern Platforms for the First Time

A Square Enix SNES RPG exclusive game has been stealth-released on modern platforms by the Japanese company. This game was never released on any other platform, so this ends its SNES exclusivity. This release also ends its Japan exclusivity. Meanwhile, the platforms include Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. What they do not include are PS4 and Xbox One; in Japan, though, there are mobile versions of the game as well, but only in Japan.

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The game in question is from 1993, specifically from Chunsoft, long before the company merged with Spike in 2012 and became known as Spike Chunsoft. In 1993, Square Enix lent the Dragon Quest IP to Chunsoft, which, in turn, made Torneko’s Great Adventure, the first entry in the Mystery Dungeon series. The game notably features the merchant from 1990’s Dragon Quest IV as its protagonist. Square Enix hasn’t released the original SNES version, but a new, updated HD version, which is perhaps how it justifies charging $24.99 for the title, which has been dubbed Dragon Quest Heroes: Torneko’s Mystery Dungeon – Classic HD.

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Dragon Quest Fans Are Excited

This may seem like a random re-release, but anything with Dragon Quest attached to it has an audience. Meanwhile, the original game did well in Japan, selling 800,000 units. It paired this with a solid critical reception as well.

For those unfamiliar with the title, it is set after the events of Dragon Quest IV, and tells the story of Torneko, a man with a dream of becoming the greatest weapons merchant in the world. In pursuit of this, he explores a mysterious dungeon with a reputation for containing incredible treasures, including a piece of treasure that has proven impossible to bring back alive.

As you would expect, Dragon Quest nostalgics are excited to get a chance on modern platforms to play this classic SNES RPG from Square Enix. To this end, the launch trailer for the stealth release has over 1,200 likes and only 2 dislikes.

“Yes! So glad Dragon Quest is doing better in the West! I hope we get all the games we’ve missed out on localized finally,” reads one of the top comments on the YouTube trailer above. Another popular comment adds, “I’ve actually been waiting for this specific game to have an English version for a little while now.”

Does the game hold up in 2026? Well, this HD version helps because the original is a very rough play. That said, if you don’t like this type of dungeon RPG, this is not going to change your mind. If you do like these games — and in particular, the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon games — this is worth checking out, especially if you have nostalgia for this era of gaming. Meanwhile, this isn’t the only nostalgic-based released Square Enix recently announced. Alongside this, it announced a remake of a forgotten NES game, which also has a connection to Dragon Quest.