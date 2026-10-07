Forza Horizon 6 PS5 Release Date Revealed in New Report

The release date for the PlayStation 5 version of Forza Horizon 6 has reportedly been revealed. Since launching on Xbox and PC platforms earlier this year, Playground Games has continued to reiterate that the PS5 edition of its acclaimed racing title will arrive at some point before the end of 2026. And while the studio has continued to double down on this PS5 launch window for FH6 in lieu of claims that have asserted it won’t meet this target, a new report has suggested that the game will indeed be slipping into the coming year.

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Coming by way of Dealabs, it has been reported that Forza Horizon 6 will release on PS5 early next year on January 26, 2027. Assuming that this date is accurate, it would represent a delay for FH6 beyond what Playground and Xbox had previously asserted. That being said, this shift in launch window is a very slight one, as the game would still be arriving almost right away in the new year.

As for when this news is said to become official, the report says that Xbox is planning to reveal this launch date for Forza Horizon 6 on PS5 at some point this week. Once it does, pre-orders for the game should likely end up going live as well. To that end, Dealabs says that FH6 will retail for $69.99 on PS5, which is the same as it costs on Xbox and PC.

For Playground Games to be releasing Forza Horizon 6 on PS5 in January makes the early part of the year quite busy for the studio. Outside of this PlayStation port of FH6, Playground will be releasing its long-awaited RPG Fable the following month on February 23rd. This represents an incredibly rare instance in which a game developer will have two high-profile releases coming about less than a month apart from one another.

Unlike Forza Horizon 6, though, Fable will be launching directly onto PS5 platforms upon its release. While Xbox has been releasing more games exclusively on its own platforms lately (most notably with Gears of War: E-Day), Fable will be a first-party game that gets a wide release right out of the gate. Whether or not the rebooted version of this storied RPG series can meet the same heights that FH6 is expected to have on PS5 remains to be seen, but it should be a big month for those on PlayStation all the same.

What do you think about this reported launch date for Forza Horizon 6 on PS5 platforms? And will you be looking to pick the game up for yourself once it does land on PlayStation? Be sure to let me know all of your own thoughts down in the comments section.