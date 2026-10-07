Resident Evil Requiem Writer Reveals What the Game’s DLC Will Be About

One of the writers of Capcom’s Resident Evil Requiem has shared new details on what the game’s upcoming story DLC will center around. Following the announcement of DLC for RE Requiem earlier this year, Capcom didn’t provide any info whatsoever on what the expansion would actually involve. As such, fans have been left trying to theorize what this new content could be tied to and how it could expand on the lore of the Resident Evil universe. Now, some insight into this story has been provided by one of the lead creatives behind Requiem.

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Speaking during an interview at Meadowlark Comic Con, Resident Evil Requiem writer Haris Orkin confirmed that he’s currently working with Capcom on the game’s upcoming DLC. Orkin didn’t say much about this story expansion, but he did mention that the main story of Requiem focused on Umbrella Corporation founder Oswell E. Spencer and the regrets that he had later in his life. To that end, Orkin said that the DLC of Resident Evil Requiem will expand on this history with Spencer further, before noting that he shouldn’t have revealed as much.

“I’m working on the DLC for Resident Evil Requiem right now. We’re working hand-in-hand,” Orkin said. “We have an arc for Spencer in Requiem, you kind of understand that more. And then in the DLC you will understand it even further. I probably shouldn’t say that, but yeah.”

Based on this info from Orkin, it suggests that the DLC for Resident Evil Requiem could take place prior to the events of the main game. Since Spencer is dead by the time that Requiem happens, there’s a chance that this new content could center more around his life in the years leading up to his eventual death. Then again, Spencer was one of the most prominent characters within Resident Evil Requiem, despite not being alive at the time. As a result, this new nugget of info does very little to help us deduce when and where the DLC will happen.

Other than merely confirming that DLC for Resident Evil Requiem is in the works, Capcom has said virtually nothing about when it might arrive. Reports have suggested that this new content won’t drop until 2027, perhaps after the release of the upcoming remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica. If this is true, it implies that we likely won’t hear or see anything new about this DLC for quite a bit longer.

How do you feel about this new tease for the upcoming Resident Evil Requiem DLC? And are you glad to know that Spencer will again have a large role in this new story? Let me know for yourself down in the comments section.

[H/T IGN]