Xbox Reportedly Nabs Exclusive Grand Theft Auto 6 Streaming Rights Just As It Guts the Feature

PlayStation has been front and center of Grand Theft Auto 6‘s marketing, with many ads saying it “plays best on PS5.” Even the highly anticipated gameplay reveal noted how the footage was captured on a PS5. To counter that narrative, Xbox has reportedly gotten its own exclusive feature to brag about for GTA 6: exclusive streaming rights. However, as is often the case with Xbox, there is a catch.

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The Verge’s report on the matter allegedly comes from people who were briefed on the news. According to said sources, Xbox Cloud Streaming will be the only way to stream the game. GTA 6 is not launching on PC right away, so that basically just means PS5 owners will only be able to play the game locally on their PS5 systems. PlayStation Plus Premium users are allowed to stream some games they own — which includes Grand Theft Auto 5 — but that won’t apply to GTA 6, at least for now. It’s unclear how long this alleged deal between Rockstar Games and Xbox will last.

This move could be pivotal for those — especially PC-only players — who don’t own an increasingly expensive Xbox Series X|S or PS5. Granted, they’ll still have to buy GTA 6 to stream it; this deal just means those who purchase the game can play it from the cloud without owning a console. Xbox Cloud Gaming currently works on some Smart TVs, Apple and Android devices, PCs, Meta’s VR headsets, and Xbox’s previous and current generation of consoles.

Xbox’s Grand Theft Auto 6 Streaming Deal Comes Right As Xbox Is Gutting the Service

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This reported streaming deal comes at a precarious time for Xbox Cloud Gaming, as Xbox is on the precipice of severely downsizing the service starting in November. After having nearly unlimited streaming for years, the company announced that it is limited streaming time based on the tier of Game Pass the player has. Essential, Premium, and Ultimate subscribers get five, 10, and 15 hours of stream time, respectively. This was, obviously, not received well by players.

Those who run out of time can buy more, but prices have not been officially unveiled. The rumor is that it will cost $5.99 for 25 streaming hours. One of the only upsides to come with this change, though, is that cloud gaming will no longer be tied to a Game Pass subscription starting in November.

While limiting a previously unlimited part of a service is always going to disappoint players, this is particularly damning for a game as big as GTA 6. Rockstar has revealed that GTA 6‘s map is three times larger than Red Dead Redemption 2‘s map and repeatedly spoken to how dense GTA 6‘s world is. Having a timer on such a massive game isn’t going to be ideal for many. However, it’s possible this will be a worthy tradeoff for those who don’t want to plunk down the cash for a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

Will you stream Grand Theft Auto 6? Or are you just going to buy it on PS5? Let us know in the comments.