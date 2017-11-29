Star Ocean: The Last Hope Remaster Now Available For PS4, PC

Square Enix is no stranger to re-releasing classic games in a remastered format, what with Kingdom Hearts titles and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age getting such treatment. But now, the company has revisited another franchise that fans won’t get enough of.

The publisher has announced that Star Ocean: The Last Hope is available for both PC and PlayStation 4, in fully remastered 4K glory. Fans of the game that pick it up between now and December 12th will score a ten percent discount off of the normal price, bringing it down to $18.89. They’ll also get a mini-soundtrack with select music from the game.

“This action-packed RPG takes players on the epic journey of mankind’s last stand, with exploration and battle across some of the most mysterious, dangerous and fantastical worlds of the universe,” the game’s description reads.



“Earth has been decimated by World War III and now humanity must turn to the stars in search of a new home. Explore the galaxy on your quest, make allies and enemies among the alien races you encounter and uncover a danger so great that it threatens all of creation.”

Along with an exquisite strategic real-time combat system, The Last Hope also benefits from a deep Item Creation System and Private Action system that explores character relationships and subplots for a richer and more rewarding story, and exhilarating Blindside battle system, which fuses evasion and offense.

The game can be purchased for PlayStation 4 here, and for Steam here. For those of you that can’t get enough of Square’s old-school adventures, this is definitely a must-have.

Check out the game’s launch trailer below!