Star Trek: Resurgence Announced at The Game Awards 2021

A new Star Trek video game, Star Trek: Resurgence, was revealed today at The Game Awards 2021. The third-person narrative adventure game is made by developer Dramatic Labs, a new indie developer comprised of Telltale Games veterans. Star Trek: Resurgence is scheduled to launch worldwide in Spring 2022 for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store, and the first trailer offers a look at what fans can expect to do in its original story.

For the first time ever at #TheGameAwards… Star Trek Resurgence from Dramatic Labs! pic.twitter.com/5ohEzxMf1u — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 10, 2021

Star Trek: Resurgence is specifically set in the time after the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation and sees players take on the roles of First Officer Jara Rydek and Engineering Crewperson Carter Diaz aboard the U.S.S. RESOLUTE. Players are tasked with solving a mystery around two alien civilizations on the brink of war, and the title will feature new and returning Star Trek characters throughout.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As fans of Star Trek, it’s truly an honor to be crafting a story which puts players right in the heart of the action, where significant choices and decisions will affect the entire narrative,” said Kevin Bruner, Founder of Dramatic Labs, as part of the announcement. “Built from the ground up using Epic’s Unreal engine and our proprietary narrative engine, this game showcases our team’s evolution in creating thought-provoking story-rich adventures.”

According to the announcement, the Dramatic Labs team working on Star Trek: Resurgence includes the likes of Andrew Grant, former Lead Writer and Creative Director at Telltale Games; Dan Martin, former Lead Writer at Telltale Games; Kent Mudle, former Cinematic Director and Creative Director at Telltale Games; and Brett Tosti, former Executive Producer and Creative Director at Telltale Games.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the team at Dramatic Labs on an exciting new adventure in the Star Trek franchise,” said Lourdes Arocho, Senior Vice President, Paramount Pictures Licensing, Global Games and Publishing, ViacomCBS Consumer Products, as part of the same announcement. “Players will boldly set forth into this new adventure, meeting familiar characters and new cultures, while interacting with them in profound and impactful ways. This game will challenge players to make those similar tough choices that iconic Star Trek heroes have been forced to contend with.”

As noted above, Star Trek: Resurgence is scheduled to launch worldwide in Spring 2022 for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Star Trek in general right here.

What do you think about the announcement of Star Trek: Resurgence? Are you looking forward to the release of the new Star Trek video game in 2022? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!