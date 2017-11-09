Star Wars: Battlefront II – Here Are All Of The Heroes And Villains You Can Play (So Far)

Even though EA Play is pretty much over at this point, fans have been able to attend the event over the last three days and get their fill of multiplayer for the forthcoming Star Wars: Battlefront II – and it's looking pretty epic. 20 versus 20 multiplayer is nothing to scoff at, especially when you're battling in big areas like the one we saw in Saturday's demo. But, of course, fans want to know about the main characters. Sure, droids and Stormtroopers can be fun, but there's nothing more satisfying than running through enemies with lightsaber strikes, as well as other special attacks that can help clear the area and allow you to take over control points. And Star Wars: Battlefront II has more than enough to shake a stick at. So what kind of heroes can you play as in Star Wars: Battlefront II? We've got the full rundown (thus far) of who you'll be able to control. The list isn't complete yet – we're still waiting for Darth Vader to pop up somewhere – but it's a diverse list thus far, filled with possibilities!

Boba Fett It's nice to see this bounty hunter make his return to the franchise, especially since he was so effective in the original Battlefront. Boba Fett has a versatile style that really suits him well, as he can use his Thruster Pack to move around quickly, while delivering damage from afar with his Wrist Rockets and shooting enemies up close with a Flame Thrower. In fact, that secondary weapon can actually damage more than one foe at a time – perfect when it comes to taking over a control point. Let's just hope that his Thruster Pack isn't vulnerable – we remember what happened in Return of the Jedi… prevnext

Captain Phasma We were wondering if Captain Phasma would get some love following her appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and, thankfully, she is. Phasma will be a downloadable hero that will be added to Star Wars: Battlefront II via free DLC (sometime probably around when The Last Jedi comes around in December), and she'll have her trusty blaster as well. We're not sure what else she'll have on hand when she enters combat – a thermal detonator, perhaps? – but she's sure to kick plenty of ass. Now, let's see how she fares against Rey, shall we…? prevnext

Finn Yes, the lovable Stormtrooper from The Force Awakens will be available in Star Wars: Battlefront II as well, as part of the first free DLC for the game. Again, we're expecting him sometime in December when The Last Jedi hits theaters, and he'll no doubt bring plenty of combat skills with him. We're still not sure whether he'll be playable as a Jedi (he isn't too bad with a lightsaber), or using a blaster like his fellow Stormtrooper brethren, but, whatever the case, it'll be great to see him in action when you've got everyone shooting at one another. He's…kind of a big deal. prevnext

Darth Maul Ahhh, yes. The villainous Sith from Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace has gotten a big focus in the game since its original announcement back at the Star Wars Celebration, and for good reason. He's a bad-ass on the battlefield, capable of cutting through most enemies with his double-ended lightsaber, along with swift movements that make him one of the most unpredictable characters. He's also good for diving attacks, which is good for when an enemy's trying to get you in a rush. He'll no doubt have a few good match-ups ahead of him – especially if he goes up against Yoda or, dare we dream, Darth Vader. prevnext

Luke Skywalker You can't really go wrong with The Last Jedi. Even if he's not sure what he wants with the future of the warrior clan ("It's time for the Jedi…to end"), that doesn't mean he isn't ready to put up a fight. Like with the original Battlefront, he'll have plenty of useful abilities to get the jump on his opponents, along with his trademark lightsaber, which is ideal for cutting through multiple foes at once. He's probably a little more vulnerable than, say, Boba Fett, but the combination of his strength and quick movement make him a great choice for the game. prevnext

Han Solo Even with what happened to him in The Force Awakens (no spoiler, but you should know by now), that isn't stopping Han Solo from putting up a fight in Star Wars: Battlefront II. Like his version in the original game, this is based on the younger Solo from the earlier Star Wars films, instead of the grizzled veteran from the new film. We're fine with that, since he's very handy with a blaster, and can easily put down opponents like a champ with his pinpoint aim. That makes him useful if you're trying to mow down a large group, or something that requires precision blasting. prevnext

Chewbacca Of course, what would Han Solo be without his hairy accomplice by his side? Chewbacca made a big impact in the original Star Wars: Battlefront, with his brute strength and his powerful laser crossbow, and we expect nothing but the same with the sequel, but maybe with a little more angst this time around, to show that he means business, even against the most worthy of opponents. He's an old-school favorite, so obviously he would have to make the cut. Now all we need is Princess Leia to make a return, and that would round out the old-school Rebel gang with ease. prevnext

Kylo Ren Again, this is one of the "Heroes" (we use quotation marks because his intentions aren't quite so heroic) featured in Star Wars: Battlefront II's initial reveal, and he doesn't look like he's about to calm down anytime soon, if at all. Ren has a temper, and that's going to suit him well in battle as he takes on opponents with his cross-guard-enabled lightsaber, along with his fierce Force powers. Seeing what he has against the likes of Luke Skywalker or even Darth Maul is bound to be amazing. For that matter, put him against Rey and let's recreate that awesome Force Awakens fight. We'd be all in for that. prevnext

Rey Speaking of Rey, yes, she's featured in the new Star Wars: Battlefront II campaign, as well as multiplayer, so you'll be seeing a whole lot of her when the game arrives this November. After all, she's one of the central figures in the Star Wars universe now, especially with The Last Jedi coming out, so we just have to see her in action. Rey will have Luke's classic lightsaber on hand, and will probably have a few Force powers rounded out for good measure. But that brings up a good question – how will she fare in a fight with Luke Skywalker? Who's better – the teacher, or the student? Hmmmm. prevnext

Yoda "When 900 years old you reach, look as good, you will not." We dunno – Yoda looks pretty damn good to us, based on the teasers we've seen in the trailer so far. He will no doubt have an amazingly fast combat style when he's introduced in Star Wars: Battlefront II, carrying his green lightsaber and using his speed and versatility to manhandle weaker enemies. Then we get to see how he fares against stronger ones, recreating epic fights with the likes of Darth Maul, and maybe even Darth Vader and the Emperor himself (if they get introduced). Fingers crossed that he'll bring a lot to this multiplayer party. prevnext