Star Wars Battlefront II Luke Skywalker Gameplay Preview Revealed

The Star Wars Battlefront II beta brought in a lot of players to see how EA and DICE handled the second installment of the reboot. While we continue to learn more and more about what to expect from the upcoming title that promises gorgeous maps and a stunning single-player campaign, there is still a lot yet to be revealed. One aspect that fans of the Star Wars franchise have been waiting for is to see the notorious jedi Luke Skywalker in action – well good news.A new clip has been unveiled to showcase his abilities in-game and we’ve got to admit, it looks really good.

The gameplay preview came courtesy of reddit user Paradigmat as he showed off the beautiful location while giving Skywalker the spotlight:

Many commenters were quick to notate that he will definitely be a powerhouse, with some maps showing favor over others. He also has a slightly differently look for Battlefront II, which looks way more polished than his appearence in the 2015 Star Wars Battlefront.

With the release of the sequel on its way later on next month, for those interested in a few extra perks for the upcoming Star Wars game, there is a Deluxe Edition available. It includes a headstart on the game, new loot, and exclusive looks. As per the official website, here’s everything players can expect when they go Deluxe:

Star Wars Battlefront II: Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition

The Star Wars Battlefront II: Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition turns your troopers into the ultimate opponents. Every trooper class (Officer, Assault, Heavy, and Specialist) is upgraded, delivering superior firepower, deadly weapon modifications, and epic combat abilities.

Pre-order the Star Wars Battlefront II: Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition and receive a range of bonuses, including:

Access to play Star Wars Battlefront II on November 14—a 3-day head start

Upgraded versions of all 4 trooper classes (Officer, Assault, Heavy, and Specialist)

4 epic ability upgrades—one for each trooper class

Exclusive Star Wars : The Last Jedi outfits for Kylo Ren and Rey

Instant access to six hero and starfighter epic Star Cards Kylo Ren: Power Reach and Solid Freeze Rey: Far Sight and Deep Mind Starfighters: Enhanced Auxiliary Power and First Order ship upgrade

Instant access to Star Wars : The Last Jedi Millennium Falcon with updated sounds and appearance

Star Wars Battlefront II will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 17th.