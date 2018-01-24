Star Wars: Battlefront II Roadmap Introduces New Mode, Improved Progressive System And More

When it launched back in November, Star Wars: Battlefront II faced a great deal of controversy, mainly surrounding its loot crate system. But since then, it’s rebounded a bit, with a number of updates and pieces of additional content that have made it more of an entertaining game, even if some mild problems remain in place for players.

It’s been a busy start for the game, but DICE isn’t through yet – not in the least. Today, the company published a new blog post, not only discussing the accomplishments from the starting season, but also detailing what’s next in the world of Battlefront – and it’s quite a bit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s what players can look forward to over the next few months:

We’re working on a revamped progression system. Your feedback has been essential here, and we are preparing significant changes to progression that will address many of the things we’ve seen players asking for. We’ll be sharing more details about these changes in March.

Your feedback has been essential here, and we are preparing significant changes to progression that will address many of the things we’ve seen players asking for. We’ll be sharing more details about these changes in March. A game mode called Jetpack Cargo is coming in February. Two teams of eight players equipped with jet packs compete in Jetpack Cargo, a frantic, fast-paced way to play. This mode will only be available for a limited time, so don’t miss it.

Two teams of eight players equipped with jet packs compete in Jetpack Cargo, a frantic, fast-paced way to play. This mode will only be available for a limited time, so don’t miss it. A new Season is coming soon. We’ve learned a lot from the first season of content for Star Wars Battlefront II, and we’re integrating those insights into our plans moving forward. We know you’re waiting for details on what’s coming in the next season, and we’ll have more to tell you soon.

The team noted, “Our goal has always been to create the best possible experience taking into account the feedback of our fans to continue to evolve and grow Star Wars Battlefront II.“

As far as statistics go, we’ve attached some of the slides provided by DICE, which go over how The Last Jedi Season went within the game, like what side players chose (they really seem to like the First Order), as well as particular takedown counts for both Finn and Phasma and how many spawns came on the map of Crait. These numbers can be found below.

We’re looking forward to the new content and will keep you informed when we have release dates for what’s coming next!

Star Wars: Battlefront II is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.